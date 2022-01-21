A report has laid out the ‘lessons learned’ after Lakeside Stamford tried to close St Mary’s Medical Centre.

The Corby-based healthcare provider announced in September 2020 that it intended to close the surgery in Wharf Road, leaving Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road as the only town practice.

The closure announcement was met with surprise and anger. Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group, there to reflect the views of patients and allow them a say over how their healthcare is run, had not been consulted. Patients also participated in a protest march.

Protestors against the closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford, pictured in 2020

A report on behalf of the NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), given to Lincolnshire County Council’s health scrutiny committee for its meeting on Wednesday, came up with several recommendations for the future.

These include the CCG being clearer about identifying potential issues, and about it telling healthcare providers to communicate with patients about changes to services or premises.

The report states: “Initial messaging from Lakeside about St Mary’s caused concerns among patients and the wider public and appeared to suggest a decision, supported by the CCG, had already been made to close St Mary’s prior to any public consultation or application to the CCG.”

Coun Richard Cleaver

At the county council meeting, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West), spoke about Lakeside ending its lease agreement for St Mary's Medical Centre before it was due to finish, and without the prospect of a new surgery replacing it.

He said he was "not convinced the same issue could not rise again", adding: "I look for reassurance on this because a large, forceful partnership of 71 doctors exercised a break clause on the premises, in which they were contracted to deliver NHS services, without the permission of the CCG.

"They did so in a time span where it would have been impossible to build a new surgery."

He added: "That implies to me there was a clear intention to force the CCG's hand and I think that is morally reprehensible."

Coun Cleaver suggested a penalty clause be added to lease contracts, which would result in a hefty fine if ended early.

Nick Blake, head of transformation and delivery for the the southern area of NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said they were unable to do this because the contracts follow a national template, but that the CCG would take a robust approach to contracts management.

St Mary’s Medical Centre is still in use for NHS primary care services under Lakeside's management.

Lakeside Stamford is due to be reinspected by the Care Quality Commission imminently, having received an 'Inadequate' rating last year.

Lincolnshire County Council’s health scrutiny committee is due to consider the new inspection report at its meeting in March.