Praise for Second Helpings from Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies in latest column

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 16:00, 06 June 2020

MP for Stamford and Bourne Gareth Davies praises a 'fantastic organisation' in his latest column:

Like everyone else I have been reliant on video conferencing and even the old-fashioned telephone to check in with some of our local organisations recently. One of my favourite meetings has been with the fantastic organisation Second Helpings in Stamford.

While they have rightly been highlighted in this newspaper before, I was struck by the many ways in which they make a positive impact to our community and how each of these impacts reflect some of the different stages of our recent crisis.

