The call is out for a card-playing team to keep a 60-year-old cribbage league going.

Angela Davy-Makwana, chairman and secretary of the Bourne and District Cribbage League, says the Bull Inn at Market Deeping has pulled out, and another team is needed.

The league plays on Tuesday evenings and until recently had eight teams.

Angela Davy-Makwana

Now, with the Bull Inn leaving to join the Stamford league, she is one team short.

Angela said: “We are really just putting out a plea to keep the league going. It’s fun and low cost.”

Teams currently involved are the Wagon and Horses at Langtoft, the British Legion in Bourne, The Anchor in Bourne, the Five Bells in Morton, the New Inn at Folkingham, the Fighting Cocks in Corby Glen and Market Deeping Rugby Club.

Angela says the teams will start playing again in September, with 14 games before Christmas and 14 games after, followed by a dinner dance in May at the Bourne Corn Exchange.

Each Tuesday when they play, the pubs typically put on sandwiches thanks to a contribution from players.

“The pubs also do extra trade from the players. Sixteen people turn up on the nights. We have four tables who will play five games.”

The games start at 8.30pm and are completed by about10.30pm.

Angela, 54, says people enjoy the evenings because they get to meet people and visit other pubs.

“Cribbage is dying out a bit, but our youngest player is in her 30s. The game is open to all. If you can play cards, hold cards and count, you can play cribbage.”

The league has some inter-town games, with Grantham, Stamford and Spalding.

People or pubs wanting to join in can ring Angela on 07950 401065.