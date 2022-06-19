Red Lion Square roadworks have brought peace
Duncan Lingard of Princes Road, Stamford, wrote our letter of the week about the resurfacing work in his home town's Red Lion Square.
Dear Editor
I am thoroughly enjoying the peace of Red Lion Square being partially closed. Has anyone missed the traffic?
Has the world come to a standstill? Are the queues elsewhere in town any worse than normal?
Let’s finally grab this opportunity and extend the pedestrian zone to incorporate the square - the lives of residents and visitors alike would be enhanced immeasurably.
