'I found suggestion offensive'

I find Aprille Sharpe’s letter to the Mercury (June 17 edition) in reference to the recent night flying at RAF Wittering, highly offensive.

To suggest that a “reasonably high ranking officer was having a jolly” demeans our courageous Armed Forces who require the utmost training in order to defend our nation from potential aggressors.

For her to complain about the very occasional night flying is, quite frankly, beyond the pale.

Unless she purchased her house prior to 1918, perhaps she should have checked that it is not near an RAF base.

Duncan Lingard

Princes Road, Stamford