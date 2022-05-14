Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Letter of the week - a different view of Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group (PPG) meeting

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 14 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

I see things very differently, writes Margery Speed of Station Road, Stamford, writer of this week's letter of the week.

Like Michael Sharpe (letters, Mercury, May 6), I too attended the Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group meeting but see matters in a different way.

Firstly, it was good that we could meet and, although sometimes heatedly, discuss our medical situation in the town. The Patient Participation Group, it seems, have a thankless task but hopefully will soldier on - they can only do their best.

Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE