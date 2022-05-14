I see things very differently, writes Margery Speed of Station Road, Stamford, writer of this week's letter of the week.

Like Michael Sharpe (letters, Mercury, May 6), I too attended the Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group meeting but see matters in a different way.

Firstly, it was good that we could meet and, although sometimes heatedly, discuss our medical situation in the town. The Patient Participation Group, it seems, have a thankless task but hopefully will soldier on - they can only do their best.