Letter of the week - Burghley's plans for the Stamford North development
Published: 06:00, 03 July 2022
A letter in response to Burghley's plans for the Stamford North development.
Having read about the developments going on in and around Stamford, I really think that very vital points have been missed, and not enough thought has been put into the developments going on, and to come.
First of all, with all the new homes being built comes people. All well and good. But what about people’s health and wellbeing?