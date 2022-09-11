Home   News   Article

Letter of the week: Plastic flowers are not the problem

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 11 September 2022

I could not believe the comments of councillor Shaun Ford about the plastic flowers at the cemetery.

I tend to my family members’ graves every week but with this summer being so hot I reverted to silk flowers (note, silk, not plastic) for a few weeks because the heat was destroying the real ones after a couple of days. They also looked fresh all the time.

As my late mum loved her flowers, I do not like to leave her vases empty.

