Letter of the week: Plastic flowers are not the problem

I could not believe the comments of councillor Shaun Ford about the plastic flowers at the cemetery.

I tend to my family members’ graves every week but with this summer being so hot I reverted to silk flowers (note, silk, not plastic) for a few weeks because the heat was destroying the real ones after a couple of days. They also looked fresh all the time.

As my late mum loved her flowers, I do not like to leave her vases empty.