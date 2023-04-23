Letter writers discuss the problems they have faced with ordering prescriptions in Stamford.

What is going on with Sheepmarket Surgery? I ordered my prescription on March 28 and it took two weeks to be done. I do not blame the dispensary for the delay. I only ordered three items as I have enough of other things but when I picked up my prescription Sheepmarket had prescribed everything on my repeat prescription, even though some of the things I haven’t used in years.

Because I use to be a dispenser I knew once I had taken the items out of the shop if I returned any unwanted items they could not re-use them and even if they were not unopened, they would have to destroy them. What a waste to the NHS. How come other surgeries in the surrounding areas do not have the same problem.

Lakeside needs to be taken out of Stamford and someone new needs to take over. It is a disgrace.

Name and address supplied

John Elson cartoon sponsored by The Assist Group (63639639)

Me and my wife are both having trouble ordering and getting our prescriptions from Lakeside Surgery.

I put my repeat prescription in two weeks before it was due and I still had to go to Lakeside dispensary to ask where it was. They told me that they would do it straight away and I could pick it up at Superdrug which I did.

My wife put hers in on the March 30 and I have been to the dispensary today to see where it was. They told me it would be done today (April 12) and then sent to Superdrug to be picked up

tomorrow.

I have no idea why is it taking so long to process these prescriptions

Name and address supplied