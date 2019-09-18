Liberal Democrats choose pro-EU campaigner as candidate for Rutland and Melton
The Liberal Democrats have also chosen their General Election candidate for the Rutland and Melton constituency.
Dr Carol Weaver is a former university lecturer at Leicester’s De Montford University with a PhD in European security.
She has been a Liberal Democrat campaigner for many years and is currently the chairman of the non-partisan Leicestershire and Rutland European Movement.
Until last year, Carol lived 14 years in Ashwell, Rutland, before moving to Kibworth, near Leicester. She has also worked in the NHS in Stamford.
Carol does not want the people of Rutland and Leicestershire to lose their European citizenship.
She also says she cares strongly about the planet, the environment, the NHS (including mental health and social care) and education (including special needs and universities).
The Rutland and Melton Lib Dems say they are proud to be the leading Remain party in the region and agree with leader Jo Swinson’s policy to revoke Article 50 notification to withdraw from the EU, but only if the party receives a mandate to do so from the public. Revoking is the only way to stop Brexit quickly, they said.
Carol continued: “But we are not a party with just one policy. We are excited to have just outlined our policies for a green economy, a fairer and safer society, ring-fenced money for the NHS and social care and increased funding for schools and vocational education.”
She added: “As a society we have been losing our values and even debating if politicians in government are entitled to lie to the public and break the law for their own gains.
“Our party believes in integrity, transparency, the rule of law and the need to reform the system and bring back trust. Let’s bring an end to the current political extremism.”
The move comes as the Brexit Party has chosen its candidate for Rutland and Melton.
Sir Alan Duncan is to stand again for the Conservatives.
Other candidates have yet to be announced for the constituency.
