Users of Stamford and Bourne libraries will be benefitting from improved computer services by next summer.

New computers and IT equipment will be introduced at all libraries and community hubs across Lincolnshire after work by Greenwich Leisure Limited, the county council’s library provider.

Will Mason, head of culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Libraries are about much more than books these days, and computers and internet access are now seen as essential services."

Stamford Library

“New-and-improved equipment will mean our customers can make the most of what the online world has to offer, whether they’re studying, job hunting or accessing online services."

“Over the next few months, Greenwhich Leisure Limited will be working with local libraries and community hubs to identify exactly what’s needed and put together a plan for introducing the new IT across the county.

“Obviously things are in the very early stages, but I’m sure this news will be welcomed by local communities – particularly those that rely on our libraries for getting online.”