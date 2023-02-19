The computer suite at Stamford Library has finally reopened.

Located on the mezzanine level, the computer suite was closed for 15 months while roof repairs took place.

While the library itself was only closed for eight-months, the technology area had to be shut for longer as it’s the only part of the building with access to the windows and was being used to store equipment.

The reopening of the Stamford Library computer suite

A reopening was held for the Stamford and District Local Historical Society, which has weekly sessions at the library.

Chris Hunt, chairman of the group, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new suite.

The space has been deep-cleaned and a new carpet has been laid.