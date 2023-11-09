A community library has proved so popular it needs to expand, bucking national trends of dwindling book borrowers.

Deepings Community Library in Market Deeping High Street was on Wednesday (November 8) granted permission to expand by South Kesteven District Council.

Work can now move forward to create two single storey extensions which will make a new entrance area, an IT space and a kitchenette.

Deepings Community Library

Pam Byrd, the applicant, is a volunteer at the Deepings Community Library and also represents the town on South Kesteven District Council.

She told the committee that “after covid the library has gone from strength to strength” with between 800 to 1,000 active users and about 60 new members each month.

“We need to expand the library to keep with the growth and demand for services,” she said.

Star Wars day is an event celebrated at the Deepings Community Library

“We are not a ‘shushing library’, we are part of the community.”

In addition to the normal book loan service, the library team holds events and activities aimed at all age groups, and is a meeting space for a number of clubs.

The Friends of Deepings Library took over the service in 2016 from Lincolnshire County Council, following a three-year campaign to save it from closure.

There are more than 70 volunteers involved.

Plans for a refurbishment have been in the works since 2021 and supported by Heritage Lottery Fund grants.

It is hoped expanding and reconfiguring the Grade II listed building will “future proof it” as a hub of the community.

Speaking after the meeting Pam said volunteers are ‘delighted’ to move onto the next stage, which will include getting quotes on how much it will cost and fundraising.

A new manager, Tui Girdlestone, was appointed at the library at the beginning of September.

Impressed by the community involvement and support Tui, who worked at the South Holland Centre, was keen to join the team.

“One thing I love is bringing new things to the community,” she said.