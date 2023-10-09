Library visitors were met with a hive of activity during a special open day to celebrate National Libraries Week.

The theme of this year’s event was Libraries Go Green which saw several sustainable businesses and societies showcase their work at Stamford Library on Saturday (October 7).

More than 100 visitors enjoyed the displays.

Members of the Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers Association

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust hosted craft activities using recycled materials while the Stamford Fabric Shop showed people how to turn pre-loved jeans into a skirt.

Denise, from Dab Designs at Stamford Corn Exchange, spent the day restoring a set of tables to show people how furniture can be upcycled into something new, while volunteers from Boomerang Bags set up their sewing machines to make tote bags.

Boomerang Bags visits the library on the first Tuesday of each month to make reusable bags for Stamford Foodbank and Second Helpings. Sewing machines, fabric and training is provided for anyone who would like to drop in and help out.

Sue and Ann from Boomerang Bags

Members of the Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers Association also hosted a display, including some live bees.

Library manager Lea Rickard said: “The library has lots of books on sustainability and green issues for people to borrow.”

Meg from the Stamford Fabric Company

David from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Denise from Dab Designs showcases furniture restoration

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk