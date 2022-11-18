A town library hidden away while repairs were made has finally re-emerged.

Pitched roof repairs closed Stamford Library in High Street in September last year.

The Lincolnshire County Council facility reopened to people from May but further work was carried out on the building’s flat roof, windows and stone frontage.

Boards have been removed from the front of Stamford Library. Photo: Andy Croft

Deputy mayor of Stamford Andy Croft took this picture as the building came back into view.

During the repairs several items from history were found.

Panels being put up in front of Stamford Library

Stamford Library is housed within the portico of the original market and shambles. It opened as a library in 1906.