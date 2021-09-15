Library services have now moved in Stamford while repairs are completed on the Grade II listed High Street building.

Stamford Library is now operating from the Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road while the main site temporarily closes for repairs.

Lea Rickard, manager of Stamford Library, said: "We are very grateful to the Day Centre for hosting us and making us feel so welcome.

"Our customers have had no trouble finding us and are coming in to collect their books and order more.

"We look forward to the next few months operating from here while the roof works continue at Stamford Library."

To protect the library building for future generations' extensive work, a roof replacement is needed, which requires the site to be closed until early January.

This is the first phase of repairs at the site over the coming months, however it is envisaged future works following this initial closure will not require the site to close again.

Kate Stevens, manager of the day centre, said: "I am so happy to have Stamford Library use some of the space of the Stamford Day Centre, while their roof is being repaired.

"I see the sharing of the day centre space as a way to jointly support the people of Stamford and the surrounding area.

"We share a common purpose and will, I hope, also promote the Day Centre facility for the support of vulnerable adults living in the community as well as using the day centre space more effectively."

Tomorrow (September 16), the centre will be taking part in the Heritage Open Days.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries.