Essential roof repairs have prompted a temporary move for library services in Stamford.

From September 13, the team from Stamford Library will be providing a click-and-collect service from the Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road while the main site temporarily closes due to essential roof repairs.

To protect the library building for future generations’ extensive work a roof replacement is needed.

Stamford library

As it is a Grade II listed property the work needs to be done sensitively to protect the historical significance of the building.

Therefore, the library will temporarily close from September 13, reopening in early January next year.

This is the first phase of repairs at the site over the coming months, however it is envisaged future works following this initial closure will not require the site to close again.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this essential work may cause but it is necessary to protect the library building for years to come.

"As well as the click-and-collect service we would encourage customers to use the library services extensive online resources, which include free access to thousands of e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-newspapers by visiting."

In advance of the closure customers will be able to borrow additional items above the usual thirty allowed, and return dates for items on loan will be extended.

Library staff will also operate a click-and-collect service from the Stamford Day Centre to ensure that no-one runs out of new reading material.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries