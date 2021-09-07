Visitors to Stamford had a surprise at the end of last week when they noticed Stamford Library was boarded up for roof repairs.

The building will close temporarily from Monday (September 13) and reopen in early January.

A click-and-collect service will operate from the Stamford Day Care Centre in Ryhall Road. This will be open 9am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

Stamford Library

The library staff are also encouraging visitors to use the digital library, which gives free access to e-books and audiobooks, e-newspapers and magazines.

Before Monday, visitors are able to borrow more than 30 items and return dates will be extended to provide customers with enough reading material.