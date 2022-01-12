A library which has been closed since September due to roof repairs will be staying shut for a little while longer.

Stamford Library in the High Street was undergoing roof repairs and more work is needed than previously thought.

Work was due to finish this month.

Stamford Library will stay closed for a little while longer

Louise Egan, library and heritage client lead for Lincolnshire County Council, said the library will now reopen in spring but she was unable to give an exact date.

Temporary library services will continue to run from Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road and all loans are extended until April 4.

As the library will not be available for half-term activities to take place in February, craft packs will be available for pupils.

Library members can still reserve books online as normal and can be collected from the centre.

Louise said: “We're sorry for the further inconvenience this extra work might cause, but it is necessary to protect the library building for years to come.”