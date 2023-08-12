A former nurse whose career was cut short by a spinal injury has gained a new lease of life after a health initiative allowed her to cut down on painkillers.

Helen Banks, 51, has lived with debilitating pain since injuring her back in 2004 while working as an operating theatre nurse.

The pain ended her career in a profession she loved, while the medication she was prescribed left her drowsy and further limited what she could do.

Helen's spine x-ray after being injured during a heavy week at work

Things improved after Helen, from Morton, came across the Flippin’ Pain campaign which aims to change ways to thinking about and treating persistent pain.

A visit to a pain clinic in Stamford, run by community healthcare services provider Connect Health, backed this up and gave her new ways to cope.

She decided to come off the Oxycodone opioid painkiller she was taking, and with a gradual programme and the support of her GP, Helen has achieved this.

In February, she stopped taking the drug completely, and from this summer, for the first time in eight years, she no longer takes antidepressants.

“I feel more like me,” she said.

Helen was injured after a particularly heavy week at work and had surgery three times, including a spinal fusion procedure.

Then, four years ago, she was diagnosed with ME and developed pain all over her body.

At one stage she was taking nine tablets of medication in the morning and seven at the end of the day, leaving her drowsy and unable to look after her grand-daughter Maisy.

Key to coming off medication was being kind to herself and using distraction to take her mind away from the feelings and sensations.

Helen has taught herself to crochet, and her partner Steve has set her up with a woodworking workshop at home.

“You do almost have to forgive yourself for being injured,” she said.

“A lot of people with chronic pain have it due to injuries in the past and I think you do go through a blame type thing with it. And you have to learn to be nice and ok with it.”

Helen is not pain-free and may never be able to return to work, but is ‘learning to sit with that” and describes her pain as ‘an uneasy bedfellow’.

She recalled: “My daughter said, ‘mum I can tell the difference in you, you’re far more with it, you’re not falling asleep in phone conversations, you’re not slurring your words’.”

Now able to enjoy life again, and look after Maisy, Helen is keen to help others.

“If I could give anyone any advice it would be this – listen carefully and with an open mind,” she said.

“You may not be ready yet to hear the message, but let it sit with you. Read the research and if you don’t like research, read the abstracts of as many studies as you can.

“It took me almost two years to be in the right place, but you learn to sit with it. It is now part of me, but so are many other experiences.”

Professor Cormac Ryan, Flippin’ Pain community health champion and pain expert, believes Helen’s story shows there is more to pain management than surgeries and painkillers.

“They are often not the answer,” he said.

“Understanding your own pain and what works for you is so important and it is an individual and one-off process for every single person who suffers with persistent pain.”