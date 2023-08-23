A life-changing service received a £2,000 cash boost.

Members of the Oakham Vale of Catmos Lodge of Freemasons made a donation to For Rutland, which funds two non-medical advisers at Citizens Advice Rutland.

The two organisations came together on Monday this week for the cheque to be presented.

Jeannette Warner receives the cheque from Steve Beanland watched by Virginia Baunton, Elizabeth Mills, Trish Ruddle, Ian Scantlebury and George Grant. Photo: Alan Walters

Chairperson of For Rutland, Jeannette Warner, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Vale of Catmos Lodge. This very generous donation means that our special advisers at Citizens Advice Rutland can continue to offer non-medical help and support to people living with long term health conditions like cancer and dementia in our area.

“It is thanks to the support of wonderful organisations such as this that we can continue to find the funding to keep this much valued service in our community.”

As an organisation the Masonic Lodge gives to charitable causes worldwide. The Oakham branch decided to donate £1,000 to For Rutland and this was matched by the provincial lodge in Leicester.

Past worshipful master for Oakham, Steve Beanland, said: “For Rutland does what it says, and does it very well.”

For Rutland was established in June 2014 and the committee will be hosting a 10th anniversary garden party next summer. Since its launch, the advisers have sourced £8.5million in grants, debt write off and benefits to help people living with long-term health conditions.

Anyone interested in joining For Rutland as a volunteer cam email info@forrutland.org.uk

To access non-medical support from Citizens Advice Rutland call 01572 723494.