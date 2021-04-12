Whether it was a much-needed haircut, a café lunch, or simply a spot of shopping, people brought a buzz back to the high street as the lockdown lifted a little further this week.

From Monday, non-essential shops could open once more, having been shut since before Christmas. Cafés and restaurants started serving customers seated outside, and with temperatures barely above 8C because of a pesky north breeze, sunny spots were particularly in demand.

Stamford was noticeably busier than recent Mondays, although the streets were by no means swamped by shoppers and many people seemed to be happy simply soaking up the atmosphere and stopping for a chat with people they knew.

Gallery1

One type of business doing a roaring trade was barbers' shops, with long queues having formed outside before most shops had even opened their doors.

Beauty salons in Bourne were similarly busy, with people having booked appointments as soon as they were allowed to be seen.

Charity shops were also attracting queues of people keen to donate items after a 'lockdown clearout' at home, as well as to browse the bargains.

Gallery1

Brian and Jennifer Kearsey, who live in Tolethorpe, had come to Stamford to look around the shops and stopped for lunch.

"We found a sunny table outside Strays in the high street, but as soon as the brought out our lunches the sun went in," laughed Brian, who admits he likes 'café culture', having lived and worked in France in the past.

Stamford resident Morag Roberts, a friend of the Kearseys, also paused for a chat, having come into town to arrange for her glasses to be mended.

"I'm not too bothered about going around the shops, but it is nice to see people out and about," she said.

People travel to Oakham for 'safe' shopping