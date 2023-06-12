A school is closed to all pupils except Year 11 tomorrow after the building was hit by lightning.

Casterton College said the lightning strike had caused “significant structural damage” and that following a risk assessment the school will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) “with the safety of our students and staff in mind”.

Casterton College Rutland. Photo: Google

Stamford Welland Academy is also closed because of flooding from the heavy thunderstorm, which lasted just over an hour, earlier today.

Two supermarkets were also damaged.

Year 11 pupils at Casterton and their parents are being contacted with instructions and pupils in Years 7 to 10 will be set work for their timetabled lessons.

Ofsted has deferred a planned inspection of the school until it is fully reopened.