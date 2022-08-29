A fault with a primary substation caused lights to flicker in homes across the area.

People living in Bourne, Market Deeping and Deeping St Nicholas reported the issue last night.

Homes in Stamford and Market Overton were also affected by the fault.

A flash of light was also reported in the sky around the Bourne area over social media last night.

Western Power Networks confirmed there was a fault at the primary substation in West Deeping at around 9.15pm.

A spokesman said: "We have carried out a line patrol but have not found anything obvious to the cause.

"We will go down and have a look tomorrow."