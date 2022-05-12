A sign saying ‘Ooh la la’ has caused a stir in Stamford - but not because of its cheeky message.

The problem some people have with the pink neon exclamation, situated in the window of St Mary’s Street shop Margo and Plum, is that it could be in breach of local planning rules on advertisement consent.

And while owners Karen and Iain Terpening are happy to follow the rules, the sign isn’t part of their branding but simply something they have on sale.