Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Lincolnshire and Rutland
The Met Office has just now issued a Yellow Thunderstorm Warning.
It said: "Thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of the Midlands and East Anglia today with some disruption to power and transport possible."
The Met Office also warned driving conditions stood a good chance of being affected by spray and standing water, leading to longer journeys.
Delays to train services were also possible.
Some short term loss of power and other services is also likely.
The Met Office also warned of potential damage to some buildings from lightning strikes.
Some flooding of a few homes and businesses were also likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
