Lincolnshire County Council announces a programme of pavement repairs planned for Stamford starting next week

A programme of pavement repairs within Stamford is set to begin on Monday, November 4.

The work, which will be carried out by highways contractor Kier, will focus on the pedestrianised area around High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street.

It follows a Mercury report highlighting how dangerous the pavements were. Last week, the Mercury revealed a specialist gang was being set up to spend £50,000 on repairs.

Work will take place between Monday to Friday, but will be co-ordinated so that there is no disruption to the Friday markets.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "We know there have been concerns about the condition of the pavement in certain areas of the town so we wanted to get this done.

"There will be some disruption while we carry out the repairs, but work will be suspended at the end of November to avoid to the busy Christmas shopping season.

"Things will then resume in January, with repairs to Ironmonger Street (at the junction with Broad Street) and the area of High Street outside Marks and Spencer.

"Although we'll be doing a significant amount of work, this project won't mean the pavements will be left in a perfect condition.

"However, it should eliminate any safety issues in these busy areas."

The repairs will require a road closure at the junction of Red Lion Square and High Street from Monday, November 11, to Thursday, November 14. A signed diversion route will be put in place.

Further road closures may be needed when work resumes after the Christmas break, along with signed diversion routes. However, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

This week, starting today (Monday, October 28), the team will be excavating trial holes to identify any potential issues ahead of the works. This is not expected to have a disruptive effect.