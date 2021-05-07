Lincolnshire County Council election results Stamford West: Independent wins seat previously held by Conservative

Independent councillor Richard Cleaver has been elected to the Stamford West seat on Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Cleaver received 1,339 votes gaining him the seat which was previously held by Conservative councillor, David Brailsford.

He was up against Steve Carroll (Ind), Angela Carter-Begbie (Ind), Owen Pugh (Con) and Jo Winterbourne (Lab).

In his election speech, he said: "I'm very pleased to be standing here and I would like to thank other candidates in Stamford West for a great campaign. It was positive and engaged with lots of people, I'm proud to be a part of it.

"I pledge to support the people of Stamford West with vigour and commitment for the next four years."