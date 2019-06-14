Lincolnshire children and families' Services rated 'Outstanding'
Lincolnshire County Council praised for its 'outstanding' services for children and families
Services for children and families in Lincolnshire are 'outstanding' with a 'clear commitment to do the best for children'.
Following an inspection in May, Ofsted have given the county council's children's social care services the highest possible rating for supporting children, young people and their families.
Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children's Services said: "We are officially rated one of the best children's services in the country which is a tremendous accolade and just reward for the commitment of staff, partners and all those children and families who work with us to make our support so effective."Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children's Services.
"We support some of the most vulnerable young people in the county as a key priority and this proves we are doing the right things at the right time to ensure our services for children are the best they can be."
Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for social care, added: “This is a magnificent achievement, which reflects the hard work and tenacity of all those working in children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council. Steps taken by the council, including investment in high-quality early help, are making a positive difference to the lives of children and families across Lincolnshire. I’d like to congratulate all those that contributed to this achievement.”
Highlights from comments in the report include:
Services for children and families in Lincolnshire are outstanding
The response and support that disabled children receive in Lincolnshire is very strong
Children's views are central to assessments and safety planning
Partnerships are extremely strong…with a relentless ambition to achieve excellence for children
Children in care and care leavers benefit from timely support with their emotional and mental health
A clear commitment to do the best for children
Children in care receive an outstanding service from workers
Leaders prioritise the needs of Lincolnshire children and act as excellent corporate parents
Child protection enquiries are effective and timely in reducing risk to children
Foster carers are well trained and supported
The vision of 'putting children first' is shared throughout the workforce
Councillor Mrs Bradwell explained: "This is a proud moment for all of us but it's important that we don't become complacent and let things slip. As with any inspection report, there are always things where we can improve still further and we'll be targeting areas where our practice can be even better to ensure children and young people get the best start in life".
