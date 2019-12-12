Lincolnshire County Council has appointed a new chief executive.

The decision was confirmed at a council meeting yesterday.

Debbie Barnes is the council’s former director of children’s services and interim head of paid service.

Debbie has worked for the authority since 2006, becoming director of children’s services in 2012.

Debbie Barnes

A council statement said he has “played an instrumental role in transforming Lincolnshire’s children’s services into a beacon of excellence”.

The service was rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted earlier this year, with Lincolnshire leading on the development of social work practice nationally, helping Rotherham, Tower Hamlets and Northamptonshire to improve their services.

In 2018, Debbie was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her contribution to children’s services.

Lincolnshire-born Debbie said: “I’m thrilled to be able to work with our ambitious council and partners to deliver an exciting agenda for our county.”

She replaces Keith Ireland, who left a year ago after four months following differences with the council leader.

He was recruited on an annual salary of £178,500 a year and his pay-off included £133,875 compensation for loss of employment.

