Lincolnshire County Council seeks Young Person of the Year

If you know a young person, aged 18 or under, who is committed and active, a good role model, supports others and is involved in their local area – then Lincolnshire County Council wants to know.

The council is particularly interested in hearing about some of the good work our young people do - this could be a friend, relation or someone you work alongside.

Last year's winner was 14-year old Mitchell Rowland, from Gainsborough.

Mitchell overcame behavioural problems to help other young people at Positive Futures – a leading sport and physical activity programme which helps young people engage with their local community.

Mitchell proved himself as a fantastic advocate for Positive Futures sessions to other young people and organisations

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill said: "We all know someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in their local communities.

"While we are still looking for nominations for all categories, we are particularly interested in celebrating the work of the young people in our county. Whether this is through volunteering with local groups or just helping out a neighbour, we would like to know."

Lincolnshire County Council (9155108)

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, as well as a framed certificate.

Last years' winners included groups and individuals who gave their time to allow others to get the help and support they need. Click here to see the work they did.

To make a nomination, or would if you would like more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or call 01522 554966.

If you'd rather write to the council, send your contact details and those of the person you're nominating, together with a description of their voluntary work, to:

Lincolnshire County Council, PDP 17 – Communications – Olivia Warbey, Freepost RSTY-UXJB – Comms, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln, LN1 1YL

The closing date for nominations is Friday May 3.