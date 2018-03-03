Lincolnshire County Council to consult the public on the future of Stamford’s Red Lion Square

Lincolnshire County Council is set to begin talks with local residents and businesses over the best way forwards for the future of Stamford’s much maligned Red Lion Square.

The Mercury reported last week that Lincolnshire County Council is considering resurfacing the road in Red Lion Square, possibly with Tarmac, while the pavements will remain untouched.

Coun David Brailsford (Con), member for Stamford West, said: “We’re grateful to the town council for taking the time to consider the best way forward for Red Lion Square. Over the coming months, we’ll also be speaking to local residents and businesses, so we can take all views into account when making a final decision.”

Stamford town councillor David Taylor (Ind), created a survey asking for public opinion about how the work should proceed. Four hundred and sixty one completed the survey, with just 16.05 per cent of respondents wanting to use black Tarmac.