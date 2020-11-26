Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire will be in Tier 3 from December 2, as Boris Johnson brings England out of national lockdown

By Rebekah Chilvers
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:35, 26 November 2020
 | Updated: 12:40, 26 November 2020

Lincolnshire is among the counties facing the toughest government restrictions from next week, as England prepares to end the second national lockdown.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation, explaining what life would look like across the country following the introduction of the new tier system on December 2.

Lincolsnhire has been placed in Tier 3
What will Lincolnshire look like from December 2?

