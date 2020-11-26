Lincolnshire will be in Tier 3 from December 2, as Boris Johnson brings England out of national lockdown
Published: 11:35, 26 November 2020
| Updated: 12:40, 26 November 2020
Lincolnshire is among the counties facing the toughest government restrictions from next week, as England prepares to end the second national lockdown.
It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation, explaining what life would look like across the country following the introduction of the new tier system on December 2.
What will Lincolnshire look like from December 2?