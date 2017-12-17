Lincolnshire gritters efforts are praised by leader of council

Have your say

Lincolnshire’s gritters have covered a distance equal to a trip to the South Pole and back over the last few days.

Between the afternoon of Friday December 8 and the morning of Tuesday, December 12, the team carried out 11 full runs covering a total of 20,630 miles.

During that time, they used over 4,210 tons of salt – the equivalent of 21 blue whales in terms of weight.

The team of gritters efforts have been applauded by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill (Con).

Coun Hill said: “They’ve been out in the middle of the night, making back-to-back runs in treacherous conditions to make sure the roads are clear for the morning rush hour.”