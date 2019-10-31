Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a crash involving three vehicles on the A15 this morning.

The collision happened close to Thurlby, near Bourne, and was attended by Lincolnshire Police at 9.38am.

It involved a BMW X1, a Landrover Freelander and a Vauxhall Astra.

Lincolnshire Police (20587985)

There were no reports of any injuries.

Graeme Parrott, police administrator at Bourne station, said an appeal has been launched for information.

Police would like anyone who may have witnessed the collision take place or seen the vehicles prior to the collision and for anyone with any dashcam footage to come forward.

They are asked to contact 101 quoting incident 111 31/10/2019, or contact PC 1169 ROBINSON at Bourne Police Station.