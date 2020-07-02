Lincolnshire Police have asked for 'respect' and 'consideration' from those returning to pubs on Saturday July 4.

Pubs and restaurants across the county will be reopening their doors over the weekend after weeks of lockdown.

With a surge of pub-goers expected to hit bars, Lincolnshire Police has urged them to avoid drink driving and have a plan to get home safely. There will be extra patrols on at key times in response to the pubs reopening.