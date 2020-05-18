Lincolnshire Police issues more fines after people break lockdown rules over the weekend

Police have issued eight further fines to people breaching coronavirus restrictions this weekend, but had more than 200 reports from residents, bosses confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin said 80 per cent of calls – around 160 – were related to alleged house parties and barbecues.

He said that was in keeping with previous weeks – with a total now of 215 fines issued around the county in total.