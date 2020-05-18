Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police issues more fines after people break lockdown rules over the weekend

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 18:45, 18 May 2020

Police have issued eight further fines to people breaching coronavirus restrictions this weekend, but had more than 200 reports from residents, bosses confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin said 80 per cent of calls – around 160 – were related to alleged house parties and barbecues.

He said that was in keeping with previous weeks – with a total now of 215 fines issued around the county in total.

Read more
BourneCoronavirusCrimeStamford

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE