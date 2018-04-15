Lincolnshire Police urge vigilance as two new scams target the area

Police are warning of two new scams that are doing the rounds in the area.

The first scam involves cold callers claiming to be enforcing a bailiff court order, and usually involves the scammer attempting to recover funds for a non-payment of a magazine subscription.

A variety of magazine names and publishers are used in the scam and the fraudster commonly refers to themselves by the names of actual certified bailiff enforcement agents.

The victims are told to pay the debt by bank transfer, and if the victim refuses, the fraudster will then threaten to visit the victim’s home or place of work to recover the debt.

The second scam involves sellers of items on online marketing websites falling victim to fraud by bogus buyers. The fraudsters contact the seller wanting to buy the item for sale and advise that they will be sending the requested amount by an electronic payment such as PayPal.

The seller then receives a fake but official looking e-mail telling them they have been paid more than the asking price and that they have to send the difference back to the buyer’s account.

The seller will then discover that they never received a payment.

People selling sofas, large furniture and homeware are all being targeted.

A police spokesman said: “Our advice is to listen to your instincts, Don’t assume an e-mail or phone call is authentic and don’t be rushed into making a decision.”

Report any fraud to 0300 123 2040 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.