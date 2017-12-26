Lincolnshire Waste Partnership’s plea to take care when recycling

Lincolnshire residents are being advised to take extra care when recycling over the Christmas period.

The call comes from Lincolnshire’s Waste Partnership after increased levels of contamination in recycling bins have resulted in a reduction in the recycling performance in the county.

Ian Taylor, Lincolnshire County Council’s environmental services team leader, said: “It’s important that Lincolnshire residents know what can and can’t be put in their different bins.

“If you are unsure if your local council can recycle something, please don’t put it in the recycling bin. By putting food waste in your recycling bin you cause contamination.”

He added: “Over Christmas people tend to have even more food waste than usual, and it can’t be recycled – be that your turkey carcass, cranberry sauce or leftover takeaways.

“We are urging people not to use the recycling bin as ‘just another bin’, if in doubt – leave it out.”

With food being at the forefront of people’s minds over Christmas and New Year period, it is vital residents are aware of the difficulties contamination can cause.

Executive councillor for environmental management, Eddy Poll, said: “If the packaging is suitable for your recycling bin, please rinse it first, otherwise it could contaminate other clean recyclable items.

“Figures show that around a quarter of recycling in Lincolnshire is contaminated and it is often because of food waste which has not been rinsed out of the packaging.”

In South Kesteven, if your usual bin collection date should be Monday, 25 December, your bin will be emptied on Saturday, 23 December. For the remainder of the week, Tuesday-Friday December 26-29, collections take place the day after their usual collection ie Tuesday, December 26 collection will take place on Wednesday 27.

And in Rutland, if your usual date is December 25 or 26, it’s moved to the 27th, and bins usually collected on December 27 have moved to 28th. Bin collections due on January 1 have moved to the 2nd. All other collections remain unchanged.