Line-up revealed for Land Rover Burghley Weekend in Stamford

By Steve Creswell
Published: 13:55, 21 August 2020
 | Updated: 13:57, 21 August 2020

Back in May the organisers of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials were forced to cancel the event for the first time in its 59-year history .

The move sparked widespread disappointment but the good news is people can still get their equine and country living fix with the announcement of a virtual Land Rover Burghley Weekend beginning on Friday, September 4.

Organisers say they were determined to mark the 2020 dates with a celebration of the very best of Burghley at www.burghley-horse.co.uk

