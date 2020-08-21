Line-up revealed for Land Rover Burghley Weekend in Stamford
Published: 13:55, 21 August 2020
| Updated: 13:57, 21 August 2020
Back in May the organisers of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials were forced to cancel the event for the first time in its 59-year history .
The move sparked widespread disappointment but the good news is people can still get their equine and country living fix with the announcement of a virtual Land Rover Burghley Weekend beginning on Friday, September 4.
Organisers say they were determined to mark the 2020 dates with a celebration of the very best of Burghley at www.burghley-horse.co.uk
