An after-school club has beefed up its selection of teen-friendly activities thanks to a donation.

Youth Space has bought a raft of new indoor games, outdoor equipment, craft and provisions after receiving a £450 donation from the Rutland Lions.

The Uppingham after-school club, which caters for 11 to 16-year-olds, drew up a wish list and approached Mayor of Uppingham, Liz Clarke.

Rutland Lions donated £450 to help Youth Space improve its range of activities. Photo: Lynne Maxwell

“They suggested more equipment for outside and we went with this plan,” said youth leader Alice Johnson.

“The teens then gave us ideas of all the outdoor kit they would like, including what they wanted to try over the summer, such as football, badminton and outdoor chess.

“The Lions funding means a lot to Youth Space and makes such a difference.”

Youth Space youngsters try out old favourite Twister. Photo: Alice Johnson

Paul Mills, Lions community service officer, said “It was great to see the pleasure on the children’s faces and the way they tucked in so vigorously to open the packages and took them off to play with, even before we’d finished putting them on display.”

The group, which is free, started in April 2022 and now attracts 20-40 youngsters a week.

As well as activities, the organisers arrange visits from local people and services, including teenage brain expert and author Nicola Morgan.

The donation helped to buy new craft equipment. Photo: Lynne Maxwell

New skills and experiences are encouraged, including first aid, yoga, dance, glass fusion and ping pong, and a forest school trip has been planned.

Youth Space meets at Uppingham Town Hall from 3.15-5pm every Wednesday.

Visit www.uppinghamyouth.co.uk for details.