Falconry displays and historical reenactments were part of the entertainment line up at The Deepings Carnival.

The annual event was blessed with good weather on Sunday, when around 2,000 people flocked to the John Eve Field in Market Deeping.

The music stage was busy throughout the day with performances from Lucy’s Pop Choir, Leenie-Jayne and Dean & Co alongside Fens Falconry, Shotokan Karate, Dream Dance and Tang Soo Do Tae Kwando in the main arena.

Kirsty Mitchell and Amanda Vickers were raising money for William Hilyard Primary School. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A Spitfire flypast was cancelled but there was also stalls and children’s rides to keep visitors entertained.

Dave Turner, from the Deepings Lions Club, said: “This was a free family event and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The weather was fantastic and we had a very good turnout.”

The event was supported by grants from Market Deeping Town Council, Deeping St James Parish Council and Upp. Members of the Rotary Club of The Deepings and Deepings Round Table helped out.

Isabella and Sophie keep cool with an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The next event in the Lions Club calendar will be a duck race in September.

Peggy O'Flaherty, Dave Hitchcock and Jenny Collins man one of the stalls. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy's pop choir performed. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some of the dancers who entertained thew crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Edward Prentice. Photo: Chris Lowndes

