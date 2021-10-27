The president of a town Lions club and her mother - who is in her 70s - are preparing to shave off their hair.

Gill Clarke from Stamford and District Lions Club will join family members in having a 'number one' cut on November 11 after the diagnosis of her 22-year-old nephew with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kevin Grogan was diagnosed at the end of last year and has a tumour behind his heart that is being shrunk by chemotherapy. He will also undergo stem cell treatment.

Gill Clarke from Stamford and District Lions Club will have her head shaved on November 11

Gill said: "My sister said she was going to have her head shaved to raise money, and so we said as a family we would do the same to support her. This includes our mum, who is in her 70s.

The Stamford and District Lions Club is currently raising money for Brain Tumour Research and anyone wishing to sponsor Gill can do so in support of that charity.

To make a pledge email her at: stamfordlions@outlook.com or phone 07752 607320.