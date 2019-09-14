The popular little blue bus will be at the Bourne Lions Fun Day on Sunday, September 15 on the Recreation Ground.

The Lions bus has been a familiar sight at local events for more than 40 years and children of all ages have enjoyed rides around various venues during that time.

Featuring live music and dance from local groups, children’s amusements, a car boot sale, charity and craft stalls, face painting, junior football competition, a dog show, licensed bar, refreshments, displays and a flypast by a Dakota from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Bourne Lions Fun Day has something to interest all ages.

This annual event will run from 11am to 5pm, admission is free and all are welcome.

Visit www.facebook.com/bournelions for more information and updates.

Membership of the Lions is by invitation and is open to men and women over 18 years.

Visitbournelions.orgfor more details.

