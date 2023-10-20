List of road closures across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings during Storm Babet
Storm Babet has flooded the area leaving some roads impassable.
Heavy rain and strong winds battered the area this morning (Friday) and are expected to continue into tomorrow.
Some roads have been shut due to severe flooding from Storm Babet, including:
Some roads remain open but are heavily flooded and may be impassable to some drivers. These are:
This list will be updated as we receive further information.
To let us know about a road closure or flooding, email maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.
Due to the heavy rainfall Rutland County Council has also had to close the accessibility toilet at the bus station in Oakham.
A flood alert has been issued for the River Witham in North Witham.