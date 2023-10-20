Storm Babet has flooded the area leaving some roads impassable.

Heavy rain and strong winds battered the area this morning (Friday) and are expected to continue into tomorrow.

Some roads have been shut due to severe flooding from Storm Babet, including:

The Willow Brook has burst its banks

• A606, Melton Road, Langham

• Main Street, Whissendine

• Stamford Road, King’s Cliffe

• A47 roundabout between Upton and Sutton

Flooding in Stamford Road, King's Cliffe

Some roads remain open but are heavily flooded and may be impassable to some drivers. These are:

Police closed the road in Holywell this morning (Friday)

The A6003 between Uppingham and Preston

• A47 at Morcott

• A47 at Allexton

• A47 at Ailsworth

• A605 between Oundle and Peterborough at Elton

• Blatherwycke Road between Blatherwycke and King’s Cliffe

• Ashwell Road near Oakham

• Wood Lane, Braunston

Wood Lane, Braunston is flooded

What is normally a shallow stream in Oakham is now fast-flowing water

This list will be updated as we receive further information.

To let us know about a road closure or flooding, email maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

Due to the heavy rainfall Rutland County Council has also had to close the accessibility toilet at the bus station in Oakham.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Witham in North Witham.