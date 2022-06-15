Large aircraft will be heard overhead during the coming nights

RAF Wittering pilots will be flying from 10pm on Monday (June 20) until 2am on Wednesday (June 22).

The training using night vision goggles enables crews to prepare for take-off and landing in darkness, which can be essential for missions.

The cockpit of a Hercules during night-flying

Wing Commander Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “In the winter it is darker for far longer, so our crews can train earlier in the day.

"But the requirement for vital night vision goggle training does not change with the seasons."

He added: “I am very grateful to our surrounding communities for their understanding, patience and goodwill.

"Our neighbours’ enthusiasm for what the RAF does is appreciated by everyone at RAF Wittering.”