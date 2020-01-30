Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council to investigate having a litter and dog mess enforcement officer

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 30 January 2020

Stamford could employ its own litter and dog mess enforcement officer following a suggestion to the town council.

The idea for the new role was proposed by Coun Steve Carroll (Ind) at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday.

In addition to keeping the streets clean, it was suggested that the litter enforcement officer also has the power to deal with anti-social behaviour.

