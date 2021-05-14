Years of wind-blown litter have been cleared from a school hedgerow by a tireless team of pickers and their cadet helpers.

The astonishing carpet of wrappers and waste was uncovered and tackled by the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers while they were attending a weekend garden show at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane.

The pickers were invited to the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s event in order to raise the profile of what they do.

Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers Kit and Raffy help clear the boundary hedge at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Carys Vaughan

And demonstrating their enthusiasm for ridding the local environment of litter, they soon set to work on the immense haul of plastic and paper that had blown into the dense hedgerow separating the school grounds from the farmland beyond.

Kate Blundell, who organises Stamford Welland Academy's Combined Cadet Force and Duke of Edinburgh Award activities, said: “The litter pickers were pleased to have the opportunity to do this because the school is usually closed on a Sunday.”

With the litter pickers having made a great start, Kate was keen to get pupils involved and lined up a team of Stamford Welland Academy’s cadets to continue the task after school on Wednesday.

Rubbish found in the boundary hedgerow at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Nina Van Dyck

Kate added: “It was impossible for the school to access the hedgerow to clear the litter without specialist equipment, so we are really grateful to the litter pickers for providing us with the equipment this week.

Nina Van Dyck, a Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers volunteer, said the school had been proactive in enlisting pupils to help with the task, and that Kate had also made arrangements for the school to work with the litter pickers in future, to keep all of the school grounds in tiptop shape.

People wishing to enlist the help of the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers in clearing up a grotty patch of public ground can do so by messaging them through their Facebook page.