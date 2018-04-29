Litter pickers do their bit for Langtoft

More than 20 volunteers busied themselves in Langtoft on Saturday afternoon, doing their bit to tidy up the village by picking up litter.

The group of intrepid litter pickers was made up of villagers and youngsters and parents from the village’s football team.

Parish councillor Lewis Trickey said: “It was a really good effort, especially with the weather being as hot as it was over the weekend. The parish council would like to say a huge thank you to those villagers and youngsters from Langtoft Football Club who came along to help with the litter pick.

“The group managed to collect a massive amount of rubbish, and also cleared more than half a tonne of broken glass from the recent flytipping incident on the 20-acre former quarry site off Outgang Road.

“The village looks better thanks to their efforts and I’m sure everyone appreciates their hard work.”