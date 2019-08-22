GCSE Results Day 2019: Schools in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 06:00, 22 August 2019
This morning we will be bringing you GCSE results, news and photos from schools across the Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area.
It's an exciting time for students, who will find out if they have achieved the results they need to progress onto the next steps.
We'll be sharing some of the success stories, as well as offering advice on what to do if your results have come as a disappointment.
The schools we'll be covering are:
- Arthur Mellows Village College
- Bourne Academy
- Bourne Grammar
- Casterton College Rutland
- Catmose College, Oakham
- Charles Read Academy, Corby Glen
- The Deepings School
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Oakham School
- Oundle School
- Stamford School
- Stamford High School
- Stamford Welland Academy
- Uppingham Community College
- Uppingham School
Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done and check here to find out how schools performed in last week's A-level results.
Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange, e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.